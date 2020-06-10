All apartments in New York
25 West 126th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:02 AM

25 West 126th Street

25 West 126th Street · (212) 367-0465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Shown by Virtual Showing!Bright Huge Studio in Prime Harlem, one of the most convenient areas in Manhattan!Huge, over 500 sqft on the parlor floor of the brownstone building. South facing unit will bring plenty of sun during the day, treeline, a quiet street at night. The apartment has Super high (14 ft) Ceiling, big closet and separate large kitchen. You can put queen/king size bed and living room/bedroom furniture comfortably. Due to the 14 ft ceiling and large open space, past tenants successfully put loft space or divider to make one bedroom successfully. The neighborhood is truly amazing, tons of great new restaurants such as Red Rooster, shake Shack, Sylvia's, Michelin star rated Sushi Inoue all just blocks away, all transportation (2,3,4,5,6,A,B,C,D, Metro-North, and M60) will take you literally everywhere in NYC including La Guardia Airport. and Columbia University. Countless shopping options include Victoria's Secret, Bed Bath and Beyond, Whole food, TJ Maxx, Shake shack, everything you ever need just a half-block away.Available immediately and showing by appointment only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 West 126th Street have any available units?
25 West 126th Street has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 25 West 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 West 126th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 West 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 West 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 West 126th Street offer parking?
No, 25 West 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 West 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 West 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 West 126th Street have a pool?
No, 25 West 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 West 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 West 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 West 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 West 126th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 West 126th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 West 126th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
