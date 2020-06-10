25 West 126th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Shown by Virtual Showing!Bright Huge Studio in Prime Harlem, one of the most convenient areas in Manhattan!Huge, over 500 sqft on the parlor floor of the brownstone building. South facing unit will bring plenty of sun during the day, treeline, a quiet street at night. The apartment has Super high (14 ft) Ceiling, big closet and separate large kitchen. You can put queen/king size bed and living room/bedroom furniture comfortably. Due to the 14 ft ceiling and large open space, past tenants successfully put loft space or divider to make one bedroom successfully. The neighborhood is truly amazing, tons of great new restaurants such as Red Rooster, shake Shack, Sylvia's, Michelin star rated Sushi Inoue all just blocks away, all transportation (2,3,4,5,6,A,B,C,D, Metro-North, and M60) will take you literally everywhere in NYC including La Guardia Airport. and Columbia University. Countless shopping options include Victoria's Secret, Bed Bath and Beyond, Whole food, TJ Maxx, Shake shack, everything you ever need just a half-block away.Available immediately and showing by appointment only!