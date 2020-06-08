249 Broome St

Amenities
249 Broome Street, Apartment 24 - between Ludlow and Orchard Street
NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED FLEX 2 BEDROOM - HUGE ROOF DECK - PRIME LES BLOCK!
*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Lease Signing Incentives:
- No Fee
- First Month Rent
- Security Deposit Paid via HelloRented
- 6 Weeks Free (first 6 weeks of the lease are free)
Apartment Details:
-Full or Queen Sized Bedrooms with Windows, Closet Space and Overhead Storage
-Living and Dining Area
-Renovated Slate Tiled Bathroom with Stall Shower and Window!
-Stainless Steel Kitchen - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, and Microwave
-Granite Counter-tops with White Lacquer Cabinets
-Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
Building Details:
-Renovated Building Lobby and Hallways
-Pay Rent Online!
-Local Super
-Communal Roof Deck
-Responsive Management
-Butterfly MX Intercom System
Neighborhood Features:
-Some of the best Restaurant, Bars and Art Galleries in NYC (Katz Deli, Russ and Daughters, Essex Market)
-Equinox Fitness Center
-Famous Essex Crossing around the corner
-Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15
*Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations and layout of the apartment as a 1 bedroom.
*However, the current setup of the apartment is a flex 2 bedroom with a floor to ceiling wall that separates the living room space from the 2nd bedroom*
*Advertised price is the net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 1 year lease for an immediate move in only* Gross Rent = $3,500.00