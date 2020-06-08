249 Broome St

Amenities

249 Broome Street, Apartment 24 - between Ludlow and Orchard Street



NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED FLEX 2 BEDROOM - HUGE ROOF DECK - PRIME LES BLOCK!



*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Lease Signing Incentives:

- No Fee

- First Month Rent

- Security Deposit Paid via HelloRented

- 6 Weeks Free (first 6 weeks of the lease are free)



Apartment Details:

-Full or Queen Sized Bedrooms with Windows, Closet Space and Overhead Storage

-Living and Dining Area

-Renovated Slate Tiled Bathroom with Stall Shower and Window!

-Stainless Steel Kitchen - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, and Microwave

-Granite Counter-tops with White Lacquer Cabinets

-Hardwood Floors

-Exposed Brick



Building Details:

-Renovated Building Lobby and Hallways

-Pay Rent Online!

-Local Super

-Communal Roof Deck

-Responsive Management

-Butterfly MX Intercom System



Neighborhood Features:

-Some of the best Restaurant, Bars and Art Galleries in NYC (Katz Deli, Russ and Daughters, Essex Market)

-Equinox Fitness Center

-Famous Essex Crossing around the corner

-Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15



*Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations and layout of the apartment as a 1 bedroom.



*However, the current setup of the apartment is a flex 2 bedroom with a floor to ceiling wall that separates the living room space from the 2nd bedroom*



*Advertised price is the net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 1 year lease for an immediate move in only* Gross Rent = $3,500.00