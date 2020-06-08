All apartments in New York
249 Broome St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

249 Broome St

249 Broome Street · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

249 Broome Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$3,096

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
e-payments
lobby
249 Broome Street, Apartment 24 - between Ludlow and Orchard Street

NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED FLEX 2 BEDROOM - HUGE ROOF DECK - PRIME LES BLOCK!

*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Lease Signing Incentives:
- No Fee
- First Month Rent
- Security Deposit Paid via HelloRented
- 6 Weeks Free (first 6 weeks of the lease are free)

Apartment Details:
-Full or Queen Sized Bedrooms with Windows, Closet Space and Overhead Storage
-Living and Dining Area
-Renovated Slate Tiled Bathroom with Stall Shower and Window!
-Stainless Steel Kitchen - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, and Microwave
-Granite Counter-tops with White Lacquer Cabinets
-Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick

Building Details:
-Renovated Building Lobby and Hallways
-Pay Rent Online!
-Local Super
-Communal Roof Deck
-Responsive Management
-Butterfly MX Intercom System

Neighborhood Features:
-Some of the best Restaurant, Bars and Art Galleries in NYC (Katz Deli, Russ and Daughters, Essex Market)
-Equinox Fitness Center
-Famous Essex Crossing around the corner
-Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15

*Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations and layout of the apartment as a 1 bedroom.

*However, the current setup of the apartment is a flex 2 bedroom with a floor to ceiling wall that separates the living room space from the 2nd bedroom*

*Advertised price is the net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 1 year lease for an immediate move in only* Gross Rent = $3,500.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Broome St have any available units?
249 Broome St has a unit available for $3,096 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Broome St have?
Some of 249 Broome St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Broome St currently offering any rent specials?
249 Broome St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Broome St pet-friendly?
No, 249 Broome St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 249 Broome St offer parking?
No, 249 Broome St does not offer parking.
Does 249 Broome St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Broome St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Broome St have a pool?
No, 249 Broome St does not have a pool.
Does 249 Broome St have accessible units?
No, 249 Broome St does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Broome St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Broome St has units with dishwashers.
