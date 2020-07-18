245 East 25th Street

Amenities

This beautiful one-bed, one-bath at The Spruce Ridge includes a large squared off living room with a dining area next to the newly renovated kitchen. The apartment features new hardwood floors and molding throughout.



The renovated kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops, detailed tile backsplash, and custom cabinets.



Enjoy the peace and quiet at the end of the day, for a relaxing evening in this home away from all of the city sounds. This home features an oversized coat closet and a walk-in closet, as well as ample space for all storage.



The air conditioning and heating is included in the monthly maintenance. This pet-friendly, well-managed building is convenient to several public and private schools as well as great shopping (Fairway, Trader Joes are nearby, and three blocks away is the new Target!). Experienced 24/7 doorman and staff. Citi Bike Station as well as a new green space and park right are just one block away. The building is centrally located near Madison Square Park, Union Square, Gramercy Park, NoMad and Flatiron, and all transportation.



Please e-mail me or call for a viewing of this extremely well-priced and perfectly located home.