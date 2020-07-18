All apartments in New York
245 East 25th Street
245 East 25th Street

245 East 25th Street · (917) 597-6370
Location

245 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3H · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
garage
This beautiful one-bed, one-bath at The Spruce Ridge includes a large squared off living room with a dining area next to the newly renovated kitchen. The apartment features new hardwood floors and molding throughout.

The renovated kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops, detailed tile backsplash, and custom cabinets.

Enjoy the peace and quiet at the end of the day, for a relaxing evening in this home away from all of the city sounds. This home features an oversized coat closet and a walk-in closet, as well as ample space for all storage.

The air conditioning and heating is included in the monthly maintenance. This pet-friendly, well-managed building is convenient to several public and private schools as well as great shopping (Fairway, Trader Joes are nearby, and three blocks away is the new Target!). Experienced 24/7 doorman and staff. Citi Bike Station as well as a new green space and park right are just one block away. The building is centrally located near Madison Square Park, Union Square, Gramercy Park, NoMad and Flatiron, and all transportation.

Please e-mail me or call for a viewing of this extremely well-priced and perfectly located home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 25th Street have any available units?
245 East 25th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East 25th Street have?
Some of 245 East 25th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 East 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 East 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 East 25th Street offers parking.
Does 245 East 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 East 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 25th Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 East 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
