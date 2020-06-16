All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

245 E 13th St

245 East 13th Street · (917) 445-1459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Please Reach Out to Request Video Tour & Floor Plan. 3D Virtual Tour Available on Listing Page.

Landlord is Offering 1 Month Free - Net Rent is Advertised

Recently Renovated True 2 Bedroom. Incredible Union Square / East Village Location.

Unbeatable Subway Access: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W and L trains nearby.

APARTMENT FEATURES:
2 Queen Sized Bedrooms
Dishwasher
Windows in Every Room
3 Large Closets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Quiet Apartment on Quiet Block

BUILDING FEATURES:
Brand New Common Area Renovations
Brand New Video Intercom
On-Site Super
Laundry / Dry Cleaner Next Door

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 E 13th St have any available units?
245 E 13th St has a unit available for $3,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 E 13th St have?
Some of 245 E 13th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 E 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
245 E 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 E 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 245 E 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 E 13th St offer parking?
No, 245 E 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 245 E 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 E 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 E 13th St have a pool?
No, 245 E 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 245 E 13th St have accessible units?
No, 245 E 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 245 E 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 E 13th St has units with dishwashers.
