New York, NY
242 West 72nd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

242 West 72nd Street

242 West 72nd Street · (917) 224-2254
Location

242 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4RR · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful Pre-War home. This apartment can be offered furnished or unfurnished. SHORT TERM OK SHARES OK EASY APPROVAL PROCESS Wonderful southern light! Exposed brick. Working fireplace. Large bathroom kitchen (with dishwasher). Washer & Dryer in the unit can be discussed. it's pin-drop quiet. This Pet-friendly liberal Coop is in the heart of the Upper West Side a block away from Trader Joe's and very close to Fairway, Citarella, and plenty of other fine shopping & dining. 1,2, & 3 trains a block away and A, C & E train 3 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 West 72nd Street have any available units?
242 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 242 West 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 West 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 242 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 242 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 242 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 West 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 242 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 242 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 West 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.
