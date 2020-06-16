242 West 72nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful Pre-War home. This apartment can be offered furnished or unfurnished. SHORT TERM OK SHARES OK EASY APPROVAL PROCESS Wonderful southern light! Exposed brick. Working fireplace. Large bathroom kitchen (with dishwasher). Washer & Dryer in the unit can be discussed. it's pin-drop quiet. This Pet-friendly liberal Coop is in the heart of the Upper West Side a block away from Trader Joe's and very close to Fairway, Citarella, and plenty of other fine shopping & dining. 1,2, & 3 trains a block away and A, C & E train 3 blocks away.