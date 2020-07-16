241 East 76th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated elevator doorman

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Available July, 1st. Home away from home! Large, completely and tastefully renovated studio apartment. This is a one year rental with an option to renew. No detail was overlooked in this completely renovated apartment combining the elegance of pre-war with modern luxury to give you a home that delivers comfort and warmth. The living/sleeping/dining area is 20' X 12' and has a beautiful decorative fireplace. There is more than ample closet space and a dressing room just outside the remodeled bathroom. 241 E 76th Street is a boutique co-op located in the heart of the upper east side and close to all major transportation, shopping, restaurants and night-life. This building has a full-time doorman, laundry room, elevator and beautiful roof deck. Not to Be missed! No pets please.