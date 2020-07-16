All apartments in New York
241 East 76th Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

241 East 76th Street

241 East 76th Street · (917) 558-6780
Location

241 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available July, 1st. Home away from home! Large, completely and tastefully renovated studio apartment. This is a one year rental with an option to renew. No detail was overlooked in this completely renovated apartment combining the elegance of pre-war with modern luxury to give you a home that delivers comfort and warmth. The living/sleeping/dining area is 20' X 12' and has a beautiful decorative fireplace. There is more than ample closet space and a dressing room just outside the remodeled bathroom. 241 E 76th Street is a boutique co-op located in the heart of the upper east side and close to all major transportation, shopping, restaurants and night-life. This building has a full-time doorman, laundry room, elevator and beautiful roof deck. Not to Be missed! No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 East 76th Street have any available units?
241 East 76th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 East 76th Street have?
Some of 241 East 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 East 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 East 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 241 East 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 241 East 76th Street offers parking.
Does 241 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 241 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 241 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 East 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
