236 East 81st Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

236 East 81st Street

236 East 81st Street · (212) 906-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Downtown living on the Upper East Side awaits you in this rarely available floor-thru home boasting 1550 square feet. Located in a boutique condominium in the heart of the Upper East Side, this convertible three-bedroom home with a home office features beautiful finishes that include custom cabinetry by Milano, a Subzero fridge, Miele appliances and maple wood floors. There is substantial closet space as well as a washer/dryer to make this truly special space a real home. The building features a wonderful common roof deck, perfect for sunning and barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 East 81st Street have any available units?
236 East 81st Street has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 East 81st Street have?
Some of 236 East 81st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 East 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 East 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 East 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 236 East 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 236 East 81st Street offer parking?
No, 236 East 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 236 East 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 East 81st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 East 81st Street have a pool?
No, 236 East 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 East 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 236 East 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 East 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 East 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
