236 East 81st Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Downtown living on the Upper East Side awaits you in this rarely available floor-thru home boasting 1550 square feet. Located in a boutique condominium in the heart of the Upper East Side, this convertible three-bedroom home with a home office features beautiful finishes that include custom cabinetry by Milano, a Subzero fridge, Miele appliances and maple wood floors. There is substantial closet space as well as a washer/dryer to make this truly special space a real home. The building features a wonderful common roof deck, perfect for sunning and barbecue.