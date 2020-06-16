All apartments in New York
235 East 60th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

235 East 60th Street

235 E 60th St · (646) 438-1929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 E 60th St, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Lenox Hill Charmer * 1 Bed/1BA with Spacious Layout, 11' Ceilings, Sprawling Hardwood Floors, Walk-In Closet, and Oversized Windows **

Welcome home to Lenox Hill! This 1 bedroom is located in a well-maintained townhouse on a tree-lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side, boasting soaring 11' ceilings, sprawling hardwood floors, a walk in closet off the living room area, and oversized windows.

The living area is spacious with plenty of room for a separate dining area, and features a wall of oversized windows that flood the space with sunlight. In addition, the bedroom includes a generous double-closet and plenty of room for up to a queen-size bed and more.

Located within close proximity to the N/Q/R/4/5 and 6trains at Lexington Avenue-59th Street, and the F and Q trains at 63rd Street; where will you venture to next?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 East 60th Street have any available units?
235 East 60th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 235 East 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 East 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 East 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 East 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 235 East 60th Street offer parking?
No, 235 East 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 East 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 East 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 East 60th Street have a pool?
No, 235 East 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 East 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 East 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 East 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 East 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 East 60th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 East 60th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
