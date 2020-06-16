235 East 60th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** Lenox Hill Charmer * 1 Bed/1BA with Spacious Layout, 11' Ceilings, Sprawling Hardwood Floors, Walk-In Closet, and Oversized Windows **



Welcome home to Lenox Hill! This 1 bedroom is located in a well-maintained townhouse on a tree-lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side, boasting soaring 11' ceilings, sprawling hardwood floors, a walk in closet off the living room area, and oversized windows.



The living area is spacious with plenty of room for a separate dining area, and features a wall of oversized windows that flood the space with sunlight. In addition, the bedroom includes a generous double-closet and plenty of room for up to a queen-size bed and more.



Located within close proximity to the N/Q/R/4/5 and 6trains at Lexington Avenue-59th Street, and the F and Q trains at 63rd Street; where will you venture to next?