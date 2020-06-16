Amenities

Uptown is the new Downtown, 234 West 148th Street is a modern 2 bed, 2 bath condominium located on one of Harlems most beautiful and sought after blocks. The apartment is spacious and bright and features environmentally friendly bamboo floors, open kitchen with top of the line appliances including stainless steel dishwasher and washer/dryer combo, 2 full baths (master bath en-suite), and a spectacular private balcony to enjoy for your morning coffee or any other time of day! Building amenities include an elevator, fitness center and on-site garage offering preferred pricing to residents. The building is just one block from one of Harlems most treasured gems Jackie Robinson Park, a City recreation center which offers a large outdoor pool plus gym & playground, all open to the public. Also close by are the 3 train at 148th Street Lenox Terminal Station and the A, C, B and D trains located at the 145th Street Station making traveling anywhere in the city a breeze. This is a unique opportunity, email now to schedule a private viewing!https://video214.com/play/Ys5tgI0ywCokhhl5k0uGCg/s/dark