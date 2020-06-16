All apartments in New York
Find more places like 234 West 148th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
234 West 148th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

234 West 148th Street

234 West 148th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

234 West 148th Street, New York, NY 10039
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Uptown is the new Downtown, 234 West 148th Street is a modern 2 bed, 2 bath condominium located on one of Harlems most beautiful and sought after blocks. The apartment is spacious and bright and features environmentally friendly bamboo floors, open kitchen with top of the line appliances including stainless steel dishwasher and washer/dryer combo, 2 full baths (master bath en-suite), and a spectacular private balcony to enjoy for your morning coffee or any other time of day! Building amenities include an elevator, fitness center and on-site garage offering preferred pricing to residents. The building is just one block from one of Harlems most treasured gems Jackie Robinson Park, a City recreation center which offers a large outdoor pool plus gym & playground, all open to the public. Also close by are the 3 train at 148th Street Lenox Terminal Station and the A, C, B and D trains located at the 145th Street Station making traveling anywhere in the city a breeze. This is a unique opportunity, email now to schedule a private viewing!https://video214.com/play/Ys5tgI0ywCokhhl5k0uGCg/s/dark

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 West 148th Street have any available units?
234 West 148th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 West 148th Street have?
Some of 234 West 148th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 West 148th Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 West 148th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 West 148th Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 West 148th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 234 West 148th Street offer parking?
Yes, 234 West 148th Street does offer parking.
Does 234 West 148th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 West 148th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 West 148th Street have a pool?
Yes, 234 West 148th Street has a pool.
Does 234 West 148th Street have accessible units?
No, 234 West 148th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 West 148th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 West 148th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 234 West 148th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity