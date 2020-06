Amenities

Spacious one bedroom located in the Heart of SoHo. Only one flight up walk-up. The bedroom easily accommodates a queen bed and additional furniture. Living room is big enough for dining area and entertainment room. Ample closet space.



Residents have access to laundry facilities.



*Please note, photos are stock to showcase layout of apartment.*