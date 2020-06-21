233 West 20th Street

Amenities

A modern oasis spanning 7,200 sq ft over 6 floors and a garden level, this exquisite Fully Furnished Townhouse is 25 feet wide and features 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms, and 3 outdoor spaces and an elevator that make this a truly special home and haven in the middle of Chelsea.



Oversized windows throughout make way for extraordinary natural light in all rooms, with south-facing windows lending views to a lush private garden and patio. The entertaining possibilities are endless with a multitude of dining and lounging configurations, and access to at least one, if not two, bathrooms on each level. Arrive on the Parlor Level through a spacious entry gallery and notice the enormous length and width of the 1,000-sq ft floor plate. Just to the left of the gallery is a conveniently positioned mud room with plenty of room for storage. The center of the floor is accented by an architectural staircase masterpiece that travels the entire height of the home, and further ahead is an expansive sunken living room with gorgeous light and garden views that bring the outdoors in--perfect for lounging and relaxing. Just below is the Garden Level that features a gourmet chefs kitchen with designer appliances, a coveted mega island, wine cooler, lounging area, and a sauna.



Entertaining easily spills outdoors as the wall-to-wall windows and glass doors open the space up to the garden and patio. A staff room and en-suite bath are also tucked away on this level. Ascend above the Parlor Level to the sumptuous master quarters, featuring a plush master bedroom, a comfortable home office nook, and a spacious windowed dressing room. Two luxurious master bathrooms provide a spa-like experience with a soothing limestone backsplash, a two-person soak-in tub, a glass shower and an extra-large vanity. The Third and Fourth Levels are a continuation of the posh living quarters, housing a total of 4 large bedrooms and three relaxing bathrooms. The Fifth Level provides another center for entertaining with a second full kitchen, an elegant formal dining room, and a separate sun-kissed sitting room featuring wall-to-wall windows. Perhaps most notable, the pice de rsistance of the home, is the solarium on the Sixth Level. A stunning space atop the city with a brilliantly designed skylight that illuminates the entire floor, it is also flanked by terraces with spectacular views of the Empire State Building. This is private rooftop lounging at its best.



Short term rental options are also available.