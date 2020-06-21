All apartments in New York
233 West 20th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

233 West 20th Street

233 West 20th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 9 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
hot tub
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
sauna
A modern oasis spanning 7,200 sq ft over 6 floors and a garden level, this exquisite Fully Furnished Townhouse is 25 feet wide and features 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms, and 3 outdoor spaces and an elevator that make this a truly special home and haven in the middle of Chelsea.

Oversized windows throughout make way for extraordinary natural light in all rooms, with south-facing windows lending views to a lush private garden and patio. The entertaining possibilities are endless with a multitude of dining and lounging configurations, and access to at least one, if not two, bathrooms on each level. Arrive on the Parlor Level through a spacious entry gallery and notice the enormous length and width of the 1,000-sq ft floor plate. Just to the left of the gallery is a conveniently positioned mud room with plenty of room for storage. The center of the floor is accented by an architectural staircase masterpiece that travels the entire height of the home, and further ahead is an expansive sunken living room with gorgeous light and garden views that bring the outdoors in--perfect for lounging and relaxing. Just below is the Garden Level that features a gourmet chefs kitchen with designer appliances, a coveted mega island, wine cooler, lounging area, and a sauna.

Entertaining easily spills outdoors as the wall-to-wall windows and glass doors open the space up to the garden and patio. A staff room and en-suite bath are also tucked away on this level. Ascend above the Parlor Level to the sumptuous master quarters, featuring a plush master bedroom, a comfortable home office nook, and a spacious windowed dressing room. Two luxurious master bathrooms provide a spa-like experience with a soothing limestone backsplash, a two-person soak-in tub, a glass shower and an extra-large vanity. The Third and Fourth Levels are a continuation of the posh living quarters, housing a total of 4 large bedrooms and three relaxing bathrooms. The Fifth Level provides another center for entertaining with a second full kitchen, an elegant formal dining room, and a separate sun-kissed sitting room featuring wall-to-wall windows. Perhaps most notable, the pice de rsistance of the home, is the solarium on the Sixth Level. A stunning space atop the city with a brilliantly designed skylight that illuminates the entire floor, it is also flanked by terraces with spectacular views of the Empire State Building. This is private rooftop lounging at its best.

Short term rental options are also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 West 20th Street have any available units?
233 West 20th Street has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 West 20th Street have?
Some of 233 West 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 233 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 233 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 233 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 233 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 233 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
