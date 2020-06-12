All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

233 West 122nd Street

233 West 122nd Street · (212) 369-1518
Location

233 West 122nd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1500 square feet oversized 2-bedroom with garden access + laundry + storage! Welcome home to this gorgeous duplex brownstone apartment! Access this apartment on the parlor-floor level of this private brownstone. When you enter inside, there are two front hall closets so you can take your pick where to hang your coat. The kitchen is to your right and is in a separate south-facing room, which as a big picture window that lets in TONS of light, as well as a great view of picturesque West 122. The living room is on the north side of the parlor floor, and it is enormous (22.5 feet x 14 feet) It has a great exposed brick wall and EXTREMELY high ceilings with recessed lighting on dimmer switches so you can really set the mood. Also, on the parlor floor, there is a full bathroom for your convenience. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms on opposide sides of the house and another full bathroom in the middle hallway. The larger bedroom (14 feet x 14 feet) has an exposed brick wall like the living room and the other bedroom (14 feet x 11 feet and can also easily accommodate a king size bed) faces south and gets blasted with sunlight. Downstairs, and off of the living room floor, there also is a door which leads outside to a back staircase that takes you down to a very tranquil garden that has a secluded area with a dining table and chairs as well as a separate area that has a grill for your use. The garden is shared by only two other apartments. To top it off, the building has laundry and storage in the basement which is free to use 24/7. There is no need to worry about coins or cards to use these machines, it's on the house! Pets are case-by-case. Please call us today for more information and to set up a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 West 122nd Street have any available units?
233 West 122nd Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 233 West 122nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 West 122nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 West 122nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 West 122nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 233 West 122nd Street offer parking?
No, 233 West 122nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 233 West 122nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 West 122nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 West 122nd Street have a pool?
No, 233 West 122nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 West 122nd Street have accessible units?
No, 233 West 122nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 West 122nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 West 122nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 West 122nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 West 122nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
