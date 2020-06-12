233 West 122nd Street

Amenities

1500 square feet oversized 2-bedroom with garden access + laundry + storage! Welcome home to this gorgeous duplex brownstone apartment! Access this apartment on the parlor-floor level of this private brownstone. When you enter inside, there are two front hall closets so you can take your pick where to hang your coat. The kitchen is to your right and is in a separate south-facing room, which as a big picture window that lets in TONS of light, as well as a great view of picturesque West 122. The living room is on the north side of the parlor floor, and it is enormous (22.5 feet x 14 feet) It has a great exposed brick wall and EXTREMELY high ceilings with recessed lighting on dimmer switches so you can really set the mood. Also, on the parlor floor, there is a full bathroom for your convenience. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms on opposide sides of the house and another full bathroom in the middle hallway. The larger bedroom (14 feet x 14 feet) has an exposed brick wall like the living room and the other bedroom (14 feet x 11 feet and can also easily accommodate a king size bed) faces south and gets blasted with sunlight. Downstairs, and off of the living room floor, there also is a door which leads outside to a back staircase that takes you down to a very tranquil garden that has a secluded area with a dining table and chairs as well as a separate area that has a grill for your use. The garden is shared by only two other apartments. To top it off, the building has laundry and storage in the basement which is free to use 24/7. There is no need to worry about coins or cards to use these machines, it's on the house! Pets are case-by-case. Please call us today for more information and to set up a private showing.