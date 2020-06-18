233 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028 Upper East Side
Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location on the Upper East Side with Outdoor Space. Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances. Available Now!<br> <br> No Fee!<br> <br> One Month Free Rent!!<br> <br>Virtual Showings Available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 233 East 84th Street have any available units?
233 East 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 233 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.