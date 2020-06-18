All apartments in New York
233 East 84th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

233 East 84th Street

233 East 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

233 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location on the Upper East Side with Outdoor Space. Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances. Available Now!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; No Fee!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; One Month Free Rent!!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt;Virtual Showings Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 East 84th Street have any available units?
233 East 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 233 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 233 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 233 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 233 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 233 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 233 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 East 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 East 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
