230 West 112th Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stunning 4 bed with library/office 3.5 bath triplex in gorgeous, pristine kept contemporary town home that features abundance of natural light, private planted garden, and stunning roof deck and finished basement. Custom designed for entertainment and city living, this impeccable, modern home demonstrates a thoughtful eye to creating a dramatic space for fun, work and privacy. Striking details and artful lighting adorn this remarkable home. Each room is thoughtfully designed to blend state of the art features, carefully chosen finishes and quality materials to enhance the beauty of this pristine townhouse. Located on an elegant tree lined street located between Frederick Douglas and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevards, the two most prestigious streets for restaurants, coffee houses and shopping in Harlem. Close to The Cathedral of St. John the Divine and Columbia University, and steps from Central Park.