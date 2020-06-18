All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

230 West 112th Street

230 West 112th Street · (201) 290-8274
Location

230 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Stunning 4 bed with library/office 3.5 bath triplex in gorgeous, pristine kept contemporary town home that features abundance of natural light, private planted garden, and stunning roof deck and finished basement. Custom designed for entertainment and city living, this impeccable, modern home demonstrates a thoughtful eye to creating a dramatic space for fun, work and privacy. Striking details and artful lighting adorn this remarkable home. Each room is thoughtfully designed to blend state of the art features, carefully chosen finishes and quality materials to enhance the beauty of this pristine townhouse. Located on an elegant tree lined street located between Frederick Douglas and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevards, the two most prestigious streets for restaurants, coffee houses and shopping in Harlem. Close to The Cathedral of St. John the Divine and Columbia University, and steps from Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West 112th Street have any available units?
230 West 112th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 230 West 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 West 112th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West 112th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 West 112th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 West 112th Street offer parking?
No, 230 West 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 West 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 West 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West 112th Street have a pool?
No, 230 West 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 West 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 West 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 West 112th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 West 112th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 West 112th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
