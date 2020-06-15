All apartments in New York
230 Riverside Drive

230 Riverside Drive · (212) 749-3756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2O · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a luxury condominium in the perfect UWS location..230 RSD was built in 1931 and converted to condominium in 2004- you have all the feel of a prewar but brand new. Every inch has been redone: windowed marble bath with heated floors, windowed Italian kitchen with stainless appliances,, fabulous closets, hardwood floors. Generously sized rooms with high 9' beamed ceilings. Open city views North with treetops in summer and river in winter, this corner home has wonderful cross ventilation.. 230 RSD has an incredible full service staff, full gym, playroom, outdoor meditation garden, bike room and beautifully furnished common area outside the laundry room. Located across the street from Riverside Park, two blocks from the best transportation on the UWS: 1,2,3 express trains, M96,M104 and M5 buses, and the West Side Highway. If you have a car the only service station &/or car rental on the UWS is around the corner, and there are three garages within 2 blocks. Shops, Westside Market, Whole Foods,Trader Joe's,Symphony Space, Thalia, banks and all services are all within three blocks as well. For comfort, service ,amenities and location this home can't be beat. Can see anytime: Exclusive Broker lives in the building. Sorry: NO PETS BROKERS: COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Riverside Drive have any available units?
230 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 230 Riverside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
230 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 230 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 230 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 230 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 230 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 230 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 230 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
