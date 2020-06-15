230 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Be the first to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a luxury condominium in the perfect UWS location..230 RSD was built in 1931 and converted to condominium in 2004- you have all the feel of a prewar but brand new. Every inch has been redone: windowed marble bath with heated floors, windowed Italian kitchen with stainless appliances,, fabulous closets, hardwood floors. Generously sized rooms with high 9' beamed ceilings. Open city views North with treetops in summer and river in winter, this corner home has wonderful cross ventilation.. 230 RSD has an incredible full service staff, full gym, playroom, outdoor meditation garden, bike room and beautifully furnished common area outside the laundry room. Located across the street from Riverside Park, two blocks from the best transportation on the UWS: 1,2,3 express trains, M96,M104 and M5 buses, and the West Side Highway. If you have a car the only service station &/or car rental on the UWS is around the corner, and there are three garages within 2 blocks. Shops, Westside Market, Whole Foods,Trader Joe's,Symphony Space, Thalia, banks and all services are all within three blocks as well. For comfort, service ,amenities and location this home can't be beat. Can see anytime: Exclusive Broker lives in the building. Sorry: NO PETS BROKERS: COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE