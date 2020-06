Amenities

Inside a traditional historic brownstone lurks this contemporary breath-taking light-filled home. Each of its 3 floors is like a loft. The fixtures sleek and modern. The spaces open and bathed in light. The chef's kitchen will inspire your most delicious meals. Off the kitchen is the generously proportioned terrace for genuine outdoor living.



The block of 127th Street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues is exceptional and cared for by an active block association which includes its own Harlem Grown Urban Farm. You will know your neighbors. Right around the corner is the best of Harlem - Sylvia's, Red Rooster, Whole Foods, Shake Shack and Mount Morris Park. Central Park's Harlem Meer and Formal Gardens are just a short walk away.



Grab the chance to live in a genuine neighborhood with beautiful surroundings both inside and out.