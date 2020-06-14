All apartments in New York
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

23 East 5th

23 East 5th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
Strategically located, in the heart of Panama City adjacent to tons of restaurants and bars full of action, Shopping Mall, Convention Center, movie theaters, casino, parks, world famous Cinta Costera, in a prime modern metropolitan area. 10min drive to casco viejo and 25min to the Panama Canal. Privately owned this suite has a balcony with a spectacular view of the ocean and modern buildings. It accommodates up to 3. has a king size bed in the bedroom with access to the balcony, a full living room with a sofa bed (double), dining area and a kitchenette. Enjoy ALL the benefits of the hotel, Jammed packed with restaurants, night clubs, bars, You also have full access to the spa, gym and pool. Will personally check you in as soon as you reach the lobby of the hotel and take to your suite and will provide you with any additional information you need regarding your stay. Available always on site to serve the guests with any additional information.

As a special I will Include

1. Daily cleaning,

2. Changing sheets and towels three times a week.

4. Soap, shampoo, creams.

5. Wifi, cable tv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 East 5th have any available units?
23 East 5th has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 East 5th have?
Some of 23 East 5th's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 East 5th currently offering any rent specials?
23 East 5th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 East 5th pet-friendly?
No, 23 East 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 East 5th offer parking?
No, 23 East 5th does not offer parking.
Does 23 East 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 East 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 East 5th have a pool?
Yes, 23 East 5th has a pool.
Does 23 East 5th have accessible units?
No, 23 East 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 23 East 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 East 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
