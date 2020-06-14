23 East 5th

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool hot tub media room internet access

Strategically located, in the heart of Panama City adjacent to tons of restaurants and bars full of action, Shopping Mall, Convention Center, movie theaters, casino, parks, world famous Cinta Costera, in a prime modern metropolitan area. 10min drive to casco viejo and 25min to the Panama Canal. Privately owned this suite has a balcony with a spectacular view of the ocean and modern buildings. It accommodates up to 3. has a king size bed in the bedroom with access to the balcony, a full living room with a sofa bed (double), dining area and a kitchenette. Enjoy ALL the benefits of the hotel, Jammed packed with restaurants, night clubs, bars, You also have full access to the spa, gym and pool. Will personally check you in as soon as you reach the lobby of the hotel and take to your suite and will provide you with any additional information you need regarding your stay. Available always on site to serve the guests with any additional information.



As a special I will Include



1. Daily cleaning,



2. Changing sheets and towels three times a week.



4. Soap, shampoo, creams.



5. Wifi, cable tv