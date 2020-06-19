All apartments in New York
2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2255 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd · (212) 369-1518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2255 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$4,260

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Now offering one month free on a 12-month lease.

Amazing Penthouse apartment with private sunny rooftop terrace, a separate large balcony, two gracious separated bedrooms, one a master suite containing double infinity sinks and a large deep soaking tub.

The upper level is an office/flex bedroom with a gas fireplace, an additional 1/2 bathroom, and direct access to the large private wrap-around terrace. East-facing exposure on the living room floor with a large balcony. Plenty of natural light here on the sixth floor of this boutique elevator condominium building. The private outdoor space is large enough for lounging areas on both the north and south sides. There is even exterior lighting and an outdoor shower.

Additional features include hardwood flooring, Caesarstone countertops, great closet space, a full-size washer dryer unit, and an additional total of 650 sqft of private outdoor space. You must see this for yourself. Call us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $4,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
