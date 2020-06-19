2255 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

Now offering one month free on a 12-month lease.



Amazing Penthouse apartment with private sunny rooftop terrace, a separate large balcony, two gracious separated bedrooms, one a master suite containing double infinity sinks and a large deep soaking tub.



The upper level is an office/flex bedroom with a gas fireplace, an additional 1/2 bathroom, and direct access to the large private wrap-around terrace. East-facing exposure on the living room floor with a large balcony. Plenty of natural light here on the sixth floor of this boutique elevator condominium building. The private outdoor space is large enough for lounging areas on both the north and south sides. There is even exterior lighting and an outdoor shower.



Additional features include hardwood flooring, Caesarstone countertops, great closet space, a full-size washer dryer unit, and an additional total of 650 sqft of private outdoor space. You must see this for yourself. Call us today.