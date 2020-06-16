All apartments in New York
225 West End Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 1:09 PM

225 West End Avenue

225 West End Ave. · (212) 248-3333
Location

225 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Available for 7/1/19 move in upon approval!

This is a rare, 5th floor, pre-war, two bed / one bath unit in a newly renovated elevator building.
Featuring a large split floor plan, this apartment has a huge living room / dining room combo big enough for a couch, chairs, coffee table and entertainment center plus a dining table and chairs.
The master bedroom will easily accommodate a king bedroom set and the second bedroom will fit a queen bed.
The apartment has west facing windows. The updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and microwave and white marble counters and white shaker style cabinets. There is a large, windowed ceramic tile bathroom with a vanity sink and full size tub/shower.

The unit features: upgraded kitchen, wood floors, large closets, high ceilings, huge windows, and good light. This unit will be fully cleaned and painted prior to move in

The building features:
*pre-war
* newly renovated common areas, lobby and halls
* elevator
* live in super
* laundry room
* pets case by case

** please note, no walls of any kind allowed
** no site unseen renting permitted - all potential occupants must view the unit in person before applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 West End Avenue have any available units?
225 West End Avenue has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 West End Avenue have?
Some of 225 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 225 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 225 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 225 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
