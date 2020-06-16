225 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Available for 7/1/19 move in upon approval!



This is a rare, 5th floor, pre-war, two bed / one bath unit in a newly renovated elevator building.

Featuring a large split floor plan, this apartment has a huge living room / dining room combo big enough for a couch, chairs, coffee table and entertainment center plus a dining table and chairs.

The master bedroom will easily accommodate a king bedroom set and the second bedroom will fit a queen bed.

The apartment has west facing windows. The updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and microwave and white marble counters and white shaker style cabinets. There is a large, windowed ceramic tile bathroom with a vanity sink and full size tub/shower.



The unit features: upgraded kitchen, wood floors, large closets, high ceilings, huge windows, and good light. This unit will be fully cleaned and painted prior to move in



The building features:

*pre-war

* newly renovated common areas, lobby and halls

* elevator

* live in super

* laundry room

* pets case by case



** please note, no walls of any kind allowed

** no site unseen renting permitted - all potential occupants must view the unit in person before applying