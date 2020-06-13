223 West 79th Street

Amenities

PRIVATE TERRACE | ELECTRICITY AND GAS INCLUDED



*photo is virtually staged,GORGEOUS, BRAND NEW, RENOVATED floor to ceiling studio apartment with hotel-like feel and CONDO finishes! Prime UWS location! Stunning unit features pre-war details, windows throughout, SKY LIGHT, BALCONY, abundant closet space, high ceilings, bamboo flooring, brand new lighting, in-wall cable connections, deco fireplace, and Seidel video intercom. Lots of light! Open kitchen features high end stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Bathroom features subway tiles with glass back-splash detailing, granite floors. No expenses were spared. Building features include: on-site super, restored hallways, original details, and newly widen stairs. Steps from Central Park, Riverside Park, museums, restaurants, shopping, and all major transportation. Pictures speak for themselves!



Includes electric & gas!

1 year lease $2500 / month

2 year lease $2400 / month



Sorry, no pets.