All apartments in New York
Find more places like 223 West 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
223 West 79th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

223 West 79th Street

223 West 79th Street · (212) 203-5424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

223 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PRIVATE TERRACE | ELECTRICITY AND GAS INCLUDED

Beautifully, renovated studio with decorative fireplace right off Broadway on 79th Street. Apartment features open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, great natural light, bamboo floors, bathroom with skylight and bathtub.

Close to public transportation, Central and Riverside Parks, museums, shopping and dining.

NO PETS PLEASE!

*photo is virtually staged,GORGEOUS, BRAND NEW, RENOVATED floor to ceiling studio apartment with hotel-like feel and CONDO finishes! Prime UWS location! Stunning unit features pre-war details, windows throughout, SKY LIGHT, BALCONY, abundant closet space, high ceilings, bamboo flooring, brand new lighting, in-wall cable connections, deco fireplace, and Seidel video intercom. Lots of light! Open kitchen features high end stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Bathroom features subway tiles with glass back-splash detailing, granite floors. No expenses were spared. Building features include: on-site super, restored hallways, original details, and newly widen stairs. Steps from Central Park, Riverside Park, museums, restaurants, shopping, and all major transportation. Pictures speak for themselves!

Includes electric & gas!
1 year lease $2500 / month
2 year lease $2400 / month

Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 West 79th Street have any available units?
223 West 79th Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 West 79th Street have?
Some of 223 West 79th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 West 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 223 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 223 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 223 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 223 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 223 West 79th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity