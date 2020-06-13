All apartments in New York
222 West 15th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

222 West 15th Street

222 West 15th Street · (646) 637-9048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-A · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Stately, pre-war, keyed elevator, mid-rise rental building with immaculately kept public areas.
All pets are welcome!

THE APARTMENT:
Bright renovated air-conditioned 1 bedroom apartment
Stunning North, South and West exposures with river views
Modern, fully-appointed kitchen
Pre-war features include high-ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring

THE BUILDING:

Stately, pre-war, keyed elevator, mid-rise rental building with immaculately kept public areas | On-site laundry, and a fantastic rooftop terrace with spectacular panoramic City and River views | Professionally managed building with experienced and accommodating resident superintendent | All Pets are welcome!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

Minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and the Meatpacking
Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and The Cardozo Law
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 West 15th Street have any available units?
222 West 15th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 West 15th Street have?
Some of 222 West 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 222 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 222 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 222 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
