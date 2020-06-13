222 West 15th Street

Amenities

Stately, pre-war, keyed elevator, mid-rise rental building with immaculately kept public areas.

All pets are welcome!



THE APARTMENT:

Bright renovated air-conditioned 1 bedroom apartment

Stunning North, South and West exposures with river views

Modern, fully-appointed kitchen

Pre-war features include high-ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring



THE BUILDING:



Stately, pre-war, keyed elevator, mid-rise rental building with immaculately kept public areas | On-site laundry, and a fantastic rooftop terrace with spectacular panoramic City and River views | Professionally managed building with experienced and accommodating resident superintendent | All Pets are welcome!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:



Minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and the Meatpacking

Districts

Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block

Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife

Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W

Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and The Cardozo Law

