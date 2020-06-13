222 West 15th Street

Amenities
Stately, pre-war, keyed elevator, mid-rise rental building with immaculately kept public areas.
All pets are welcome!
THE APARTMENT:
Bright renovated air-conditioned 1 bedroom apartment
Stunning North, South and West exposures with river views
Modern, fully-appointed kitchen
Pre-war features include high-ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring
THE BUILDING:
Stately, pre-war, keyed elevator, mid-rise rental building with immaculately kept public areas | On-site laundry, and a fantastic rooftop terrace with spectacular panoramic City and River views | Professionally managed building with experienced and accommodating resident superintendent | All Pets are welcome!
THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
Minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and the Meatpacking
Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and The Cardozo Law
