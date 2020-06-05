All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

220 Manhattan Avenue

220 Manhattan Ave · (646) 430-5505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Manhattan Ave, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-T · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Beautiful two bedroom apartment, renovated about three years ago. All windows face South over the building's large garden. There is a large living/dining room as one enters with a semi-open kitchen to the left. There is a large closet at one end of the living room and a bank of windows at the other. It is easy to living, dining and possibly work or play areas within the main room. Going past the kitchen to the left is a small utility closet and two similar sized bedrooms which can easily accommodate king-sized beds and have closets of their own. The last stop along the hall is bathroom.The building is part of a three building condominium complex where most occupants own their own apartments. There are three front desks, three laundry rooms, three compactor/recycling rooms, three common rooms that can be rented for events and two gardens. The complex also has commercial space occupied by a full supermarket, a cafe, a drycleaner, a nail salon, a bike shop, an insurance company and a liquor store. Apart from the nail salon, they are all functioning with social distancing and shortened hours. On Saturdays, there is also a Farmers' Market on the corner. Central Park and Morningside Park are across the avenue on either side of the complex. The C train (now A) and five buses pass by the complex. There is easy access to Columbia University as well as Mount Sinai Hospitals as well as many other major institutions.All-in-all it is a very practical apartment in a very convenient and well taken care of condominium building in a beautiful setting. Call to see how you can rent this or any other apartment in Manhattan!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
220 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 220 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 Manhattan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 220 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
