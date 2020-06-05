220 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom apartment, renovated about three years ago. All windows face South over the building's large garden. There is a large living/dining room as one enters with a semi-open kitchen to the left. There is a large closet at one end of the living room and a bank of windows at the other. It is easy to living, dining and possibly work or play areas within the main room. Going past the kitchen to the left is a small utility closet and two similar sized bedrooms which can easily accommodate king-sized beds and have closets of their own. The last stop along the hall is bathroom.The building is part of a three building condominium complex where most occupants own their own apartments. There are three front desks, three laundry rooms, three compactor/recycling rooms, three common rooms that can be rented for events and two gardens. The complex also has commercial space occupied by a full supermarket, a cafe, a drycleaner, a nail salon, a bike shop, an insurance company and a liquor store. Apart from the nail salon, they are all functioning with social distancing and shortened hours. On Saturdays, there is also a Farmers' Market on the corner. Central Park and Morningside Park are across the avenue on either side of the complex. The C train (now A) and five buses pass by the complex. There is easy access to Columbia University as well as Mount Sinai Hospitals as well as many other major institutions.All-in-all it is a very practical apartment in a very convenient and well taken care of condominium building in a beautiful setting. Call to see how you can rent this or any other apartment in Manhattan!