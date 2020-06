Amenities

This is a very large apartment located in a Doorman elevator building in prime Gramercy on east 24th street and 3rd Ave. It will rent quickly for the reasons listed below.-Flexible Move in Date Anytime from September 1st to September 15th 2018-Massive Space, Well over 1400SQFT-King Size Bedrooms-Excellent Condition-High Ceilings-Duplex-Excellent Closet Space-Great Natural Light/Windows in all rooms-Large Living Room-Penthouse Apartment with Huge Private outdoor Terrace 12 by 15-NO FEE!!If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please feel free to email michaels@calibernyc.com or call Michael at 917-331-5873 caliber1347072