Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great duplex 2 bedroom and one an half bathroom apartment with W/D in the unit, high ceilings, great natural lighting, hardwood floors, W/D in unit and an updated kitchen space with marble counters and stainless steel appliances. Each of the bedrooms can fit a queen size bed and furniture set with ease and boasts great storage space.Brownstone, Laundry, Subway, Private Deck, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Light, Walk-In Closet