215 West 116th Street

Virtual tours at request Make this 3 bed in Prime South Harlem yours while you can! Ready for move-in and generous in size - this apartment can become a comfortable home for the savvy renter looking for affordability, space and location all in one! Stroll easily to West Harlem Campuses, Frederick Douglass Blvd and Central Park! Granite counter tops, high ceilings, elevator building in the middle of it all! Schedule a private viewing or to RSVP for the next open house. This apartment can be rented deposit FREE! Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again. No laundry inside this elevator building, but 3 options in close proximity for ultimate convenience! Photos are of similar unit. Please contact for pictures and video of unit.