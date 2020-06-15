All apartments in New York
215 West 116th Street

215 West 116th Street · (212) 381-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$3,373

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
elevator
Virtual tours at request Make this 3 bed in Prime South Harlem yours while you can! Ready for move-in and generous in size - this apartment can become a comfortable home for the savvy renter looking for affordability, space and location all in one! Stroll easily to West Harlem Campuses, Frederick Douglass Blvd and Central Park! Granite counter tops, high ceilings, elevator building in the middle of it all! Schedule a private viewing or to RSVP for the next open house. This apartment can be rented deposit FREE! Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again. No laundry inside this elevator building, but 3 options in close proximity for ultimate convenience! Photos are of similar unit. Please contact for pictures and video of unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West 116th Street have any available units?
215 West 116th Street has a unit available for $3,373 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 215 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 West 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 West 116th Street offer parking?
No, 215 West 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 215 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 West 116th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 West 116th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
