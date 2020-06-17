All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 Madison Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:59 PM

211 Madison Avenue

211 Madison Avenue · (917) 609-0466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-B · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
pool
lobby
Sophisticated midtown apartment with captivating city views to the north, west and south, including the Empire State Building.

Semi-private elevator landing opens to the living/entertaining level of the home, a loft-like space with a wall of windows, renovated kitchen and full bathroom. Custom glass sliding wall offers seclusion for a home office, library or guest room.

Kitchen includes temperature-controlled wine storage and LG stacked washer/dryer. Additional upgrades include Venetian plaster walls, wide oak plank floors, custom built-ins and tinted windows to protect fine artwork.

An architectural staircase leading to the bedroom level provides the distinct separation to feel like a house. Two master bedroom suites each include ensuite bathrooms and generous closets. Additional closet and home office space is available on this level.

The Morgan Court Condominium is a sliver building, ideally located in midtown east, one block south of the Pierpont Morgan Library. The building was constructed in 1984 on the former grounds of the JP Morgan Carriage House. A dramatic gated entrance provides a feeling of seclusion. The lobby opens to a private newly landscaped atrium with reflecting pools. With fewer than 40 units, a full-time doorman and live-in super, the Morgan court offers privacy and personalized service. Pet-friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Madison Avenue have any available units?
211 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 211 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 211 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 211 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 211 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 211 Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 211 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 211 Madison Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity