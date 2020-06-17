211 Madison Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator pool lobby

Sophisticated midtown apartment with captivating city views to the north, west and south, including the Empire State Building.



Semi-private elevator landing opens to the living/entertaining level of the home, a loft-like space with a wall of windows, renovated kitchen and full bathroom. Custom glass sliding wall offers seclusion for a home office, library or guest room.



Kitchen includes temperature-controlled wine storage and LG stacked washer/dryer. Additional upgrades include Venetian plaster walls, wide oak plank floors, custom built-ins and tinted windows to protect fine artwork.



An architectural staircase leading to the bedroom level provides the distinct separation to feel like a house. Two master bedroom suites each include ensuite bathrooms and generous closets. Additional closet and home office space is available on this level.



The Morgan Court Condominium is a sliver building, ideally located in midtown east, one block south of the Pierpont Morgan Library. The building was constructed in 1984 on the former grounds of the JP Morgan Carriage House. A dramatic gated entrance provides a feeling of seclusion. The lobby opens to a private newly landscaped atrium with reflecting pools. With fewer than 40 units, a full-time doorman and live-in super, the Morgan court offers privacy and personalized service. Pet-friendly.