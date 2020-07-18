210 W 89TH ST

Amenities
Large studio on Upper West Side! NO FEE/1 MONTH - Property Id: 313082
Price reflects net effective rent of 1 month free on a 12-month lease. Gross rent is $2,925.
Spacious updated studio features refinished hardwood floors throughout, two closets, tiled bathroom, and oversized windows. Separate kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, microwave/oven, custom light wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include fitness center, elevator, doorman, and on-site laundry. Pets ok.
The neighborhood- Residents are able to take full advantage of this highly sought-after area. Within walking distance of the American Museum of Natural History, great restaurants, a thriving bar scene, and stylish shops, this is the essence of Manhattan living.
