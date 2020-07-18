All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

210 W 89TH ST

210 West 89th Street · (970) 685-0263
Location

210 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2682 · Avail. now

$2,682

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Large studio on Upper West Side! NO FEE/1 MONTH - Property Id: 313082

Price reflects net effective rent of 1 month free on a 12-month lease. Gross rent is $2,925.

Spacious updated studio features refinished hardwood floors throughout, two closets, tiled bathroom, and oversized windows. Separate kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, microwave/oven, custom light wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include fitness center, elevator, doorman, and on-site laundry. Pets ok.

The neighborhood- Residents are able to take full advantage of this highly sought-after area. Within walking distance of the American Museum of Natural History, great restaurants, a thriving bar scene, and stylish shops, this is the essence of Manhattan living.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/210-w-89th-st-new-york-ny/313082
Property Id 313082

(RLNE5953897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W 89TH ST have any available units?
210 W 89TH ST has a unit available for $2,682 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 W 89TH ST have?
Some of 210 W 89TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W 89TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
210 W 89TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W 89TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 W 89TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 210 W 89TH ST offer parking?
No, 210 W 89TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 210 W 89TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W 89TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W 89TH ST have a pool?
No, 210 W 89TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 210 W 89TH ST have accessible units?
No, 210 W 89TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W 89TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W 89TH ST has units with dishwashers.
