2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Enjoy condo living at its finest at 2082 Frederick Douglass Blvd. This large 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom walk-up is a gem on many levels. This penthouse apartment comes fully updated with a modern kitchen with dishwasher along with tons of cabinet space. You'll love the details like sliding doors leading to the bedroom, a generous sized bathroom, and plenty of eastern exposure for great natural light early in the day. The bedroom comes with a perfectly queen-sized bed and dresser, and the living room is ample and bright. This apartment features hard wood floors, exposed brick, video intercom system, centralized heat and air, and is even equipped with its very own storage space!



The renovated, well-kept and secure building will make you feel at home in no time. Step out onto the Frederick Douglass Blvd and explore Harlem's cultural wealth with all of the city's conveniences at your fingertips as well as Central Park as your backyard. This amazing location of the city boasts live jazz, soul food, bakeries and more, with cultural attractions ranging from the Apollo Theater to the esteemed Schomburg Center. When its time to head out, you're minutes from the A/B/C/D train at 110th Street or 116th Street and Frederick Douglass Blvd, as well as the 2/3 trains at 110th Street and Lenox.