2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Enjoy condo living at its finest at 2082 Frederick Douglass Blvd. This large 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom walk-up is a gem on many levels. This penthouse apartment comes fully updated with a modern kitchen with dishwasher along with tons of cabinet space. You'll love the details like sliding doors leading to the bedroom, a generous sized bathroom, and plenty of eastern exposure for great natural light early in the day. The bedroom comes with a perfectly queen-sized bed and dresser, and the living room is ample and bright. This apartment features hard wood floors, exposed brick, video intercom system, centralized heat and air, and is even equipped with its very own storage space!

The renovated, well-kept and secure building will make you feel at home in no time. Step out onto the Frederick Douglass Blvd and explore Harlem's cultural wealth with all of the city's conveniences at your fingertips as well as Central Park as your backyard. This amazing location of the city boasts live jazz, soul food, bakeries and more, with cultural attractions ranging from the Apollo Theater to the esteemed Schomburg Center. When its time to head out, you're minutes from the A/B/C/D train at 110th Street or 116th Street and Frederick Douglass Blvd, as well as the 2/3 trains at 110th Street and Lenox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have any available units?
2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have?
Some of 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2082 Frederick Douglass Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
