Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

206 East 73rd Street

206 East 73rd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$9,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Private Keyed Elevator Access. Boutique & Intimate 7-story Doorman Building. Sunny Private Outdoor Space. Home Office.

* Virtual Walk-Through Video Available *

Accessed by a private keyed-elevator, this modern loft-like home offers two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and two separate private outdoor spaces. Designed for comfort; warming natural elements and subtle luxuries are accented by large windows and natural light, creating a calming and inspired indoor/outdoor living environment.

The quiet, expansive master bedroom provides a walk-in closet/changing area, 5-piece master bathroom and a private south facing balcony welcoming charming Parisian-like views over gardens and turn-of-the-century architecture. The second master bedroom offers an en-suite bath and built-in custom armoires and closets.

The spacious living room is highlighted by tree-top views over a picturesque street and a step-out balcony. A professional-grade kitchen is outfitted with matte white lacquer cabinets and top-of-the-line Miele, Subzero, and Wolf appliances. Modern conveniences throughout the home include central air, a separate home office nook, and a separate laundry area with washer/dryer in the home.

Built in 2006, The Blanca Lofts provide an intimate and boutique luxury condominium located on one of the Upper East Side's most charming and desirable tree-lined blocks. Come home to one of the finest neighborhoods in Manhattan; nestled among restaurants, boutiques, museums, cafes, art galleries and only a few blocks from Central Park. Garage facilities are next door.

The quiet, expansive master bedroom provides a walk-in closet/changing area, 5-piece master bathroom and a private south facing balcony welcoming charming Parisian-like views over gardens and turn-of-the-century architecture. The second master bedroom offers an en-suite bath and built-in custom armoires and closets.

The spacious living room offers tree-top views over a picturesque street and a step-out balcony. A professional-grade kitchen is outfitted with matte white lacquer cabinets and top-of-the-line Miele, Subzero, and Wolf appliances. Modern conveniences throughout the home include surround sound speakers, central air, a home office nook, and a separate laundry area with washer/dryer.

Built in 2006, The Blanca Lofts provide an intimate and boutique luxury condominium located on one of the Upper East Side's most charming and desirable tree-lined blocks. Come home to one of the finest neighborhoods in Manhattan; nestled among restaurants, boutiques, museums, cafes, art galleries and only a few blocks from Central Park. Garage facilities are next door

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 East 73rd Street have any available units?
206 East 73rd Street has a unit available for $9,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 East 73rd Street have?
Some of 206 East 73rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 East 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 East 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 206 East 73rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 206 East 73rd Street does offer parking.
Does 206 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 East 73rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 206 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 206 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 East 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
