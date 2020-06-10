206 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator parking garage

Private Keyed Elevator Access. Boutique & Intimate 7-story Doorman Building. Sunny Private Outdoor Space. Home Office.



Accessed by a private keyed-elevator, this modern loft-like home offers two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and two separate private outdoor spaces. Designed for comfort; warming natural elements and subtle luxuries are accented by large windows and natural light, creating a calming and inspired indoor/outdoor living environment.



The quiet, expansive master bedroom provides a walk-in closet/changing area, 5-piece master bathroom and a private south facing balcony welcoming charming Parisian-like views over gardens and turn-of-the-century architecture. The second master bedroom offers an en-suite bath and built-in custom armoires and closets.



The spacious living room is highlighted by tree-top views over a picturesque street and a step-out balcony. A professional-grade kitchen is outfitted with matte white lacquer cabinets and top-of-the-line Miele, Subzero, and Wolf appliances. Modern conveniences throughout the home include central air, a separate home office nook, and a separate laundry area with washer/dryer in the home.



