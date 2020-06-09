205 East 37th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

Besides being located in the heart of Murray hill, the charming residential location features 2 King Size Bedrooms **FLEX 3 BEDROOM** with large closet space and great sunlight, a spacious living room with high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 full marble bathrooms, separate open kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, and built in PTAC system for heating/cooling. The building features a live-in super, central laundry, and elevator and minute walk from 4,5,6,7 Trains. Contact Monty White Jr. at **646-629-0144** if you are interested in scheduling a private viewing. **Photos and floor plans may be a representative unit. Prices and incentives are subject to change.**