205 East 37th St

Amenities
Besides being located in the heart of Murray hill, the charming residential location features 2 King Size Bedrooms **FLEX 3 BEDROOM** with large closet space and great sunlight, a spacious living room with high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 full marble bathrooms, separate open kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, and built in PTAC system for heating/cooling. The building features a live-in super, central laundry, and elevator and minute walk from 4,5,6,7 Trains. Contact Monty White Jr. at **646-629-0144** if you are interested in scheduling a private viewing. **Photos and floor plans may be a representative unit. Prices and incentives are subject to change.**