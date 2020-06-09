All apartments in New York
Find more places like 205 East 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
205 East 37th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

205 East 37th St

205 East 37th Street · (646) 629-0144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

205 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Besides being located in the heart of Murray hill, the charming residential location features 2 King Size Bedrooms **FLEX 3 BEDROOM** with large closet space and great sunlight, a spacious living room with high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 full marble bathrooms, separate open kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, and built in PTAC system for heating/cooling. The building features a live-in super, central laundry, and elevator and minute walk from 4,5,6,7 Trains. Contact Monty White Jr. at **646-629-0144** if you are interested in scheduling a private viewing. **Photos and floor plans may be a representative unit. Prices and incentives are subject to change.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 East 37th St have any available units?
205 East 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 East 37th St have?
Some of 205 East 37th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 East 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
205 East 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 East 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 205 East 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 East 37th St offer parking?
No, 205 East 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 205 East 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 East 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 East 37th St have a pool?
No, 205 East 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 205 East 37th St have accessible units?
No, 205 East 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 East 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 East 37th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 205 East 37th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity