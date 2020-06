Amenities

This is a beautifully renovated 2 bed in the heart of Harlem. The unit features hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen and brand new bathroom. The unit is conveniently located just steps from the subways at 135th St, and a short distance to the shopping and transportation at 125th St.Other features include:- Stainless steel appliances- Granite counters- Stylish white cabinets- Hardwood floors-Large closet- Subway tile- Guarantors welcome, pets accepted Norris8477