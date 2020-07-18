All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

203 E 84th St

203 East 84th Street · (347) 283-8108
Location

203 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2575 · Avail. now

$2,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper East Side Cozy Room!!! - Property Id: 315382

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Private outdoor space and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/203-e-84th-st-new-york-ny/315382
Property Id 315382

(RLNE5951693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E 84th St have any available units?
203 E 84th St has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 E 84th St have?
Some of 203 E 84th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 E 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
203 E 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E 84th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 E 84th St is pet friendly.
Does 203 E 84th St offer parking?
No, 203 E 84th St does not offer parking.
Does 203 E 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 E 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E 84th St have a pool?
No, 203 E 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 203 E 84th St have accessible units?
No, 203 E 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E 84th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 E 84th St does not have units with dishwashers.
