Amenities
Upper East Side Cozy Room!!! - Property Id: 315382
This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Private outdoor space and more!
The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.
To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/203-e-84th-st-new-york-ny/315382
Property Id 315382
(RLNE5951693)