203 E 84th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Upper East Side Cozy Room!!! - Property Id: 315382



This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Private outdoor space and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



