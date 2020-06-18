All apartments in New York
201 E 37th St H1

201 East 37th Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit H1 · Avail. now

$6,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Large 4BR/2BA Duplex in Murray Hill - Property Id: 289695

Available 6/1/20~Murray Hill

****NO FEE****

This is a great 4BR/2BA duplex in an elevator/laundry building in the heart of Murray Hill. The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances+dishwasher, 2 subway tiled bathrooms, 4 king size bedrooms and lots of closets.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289695
Property Id 289695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E 37th St H1 have any available units?
201 E 37th St H1 has a unit available for $6,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E 37th St H1 have?
Some of 201 E 37th St H1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E 37th St H1 currently offering any rent specials?
201 E 37th St H1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E 37th St H1 pet-friendly?
No, 201 E 37th St H1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 201 E 37th St H1 offer parking?
No, 201 E 37th St H1 does not offer parking.
Does 201 E 37th St H1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E 37th St H1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E 37th St H1 have a pool?
No, 201 E 37th St H1 does not have a pool.
Does 201 E 37th St H1 have accessible units?
No, 201 E 37th St H1 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E 37th St H1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 E 37th St H1 has units with dishwashers.
