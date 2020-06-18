201 E 37th St H1

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel elevator some paid utils microwave

Large 4BR/2BA Duplex in Murray Hill - Property Id: 289695



Available 6/1/20~Murray Hill



****NO FEE****



This is a great 4BR/2BA duplex in an elevator/laundry building in the heart of Murray Hill. The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances+dishwasher, 2 subway tiled bathrooms, 4 king size bedrooms and lots of closets.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289695

No Pets Allowed



