Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

200 East 95th Street

200 East 95th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

200 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-C · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
sauna
valet service
One of the few select two bedroom, two bathroom residences in the Kent, a luxury condominium crafted by award-winning architects Beyer Blinder Belle and acclaimed interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud, that features a loft-like 14" feet high ceiling. With its meticulous and practical design throughout the apartment, this is surely one of the best apartments you'll come across in your search for a home.

The gorgeous west-facing apartment features over-sized windows, the finest finishes including the brushed Silver Banks oak plank floors throughout, and great exposure to the beautiful afternoon natural light. This split bedroom layout allows for extra privacy in a generously configured two bedroom apartment.

The Kitchen finishes feature an elegant Ivory color palette. White high-gloss custom cabinetry and metal mesh accents in the upper glass doors, mountain white striato counter-top and back-splash, a full Miele appliance package, premium Dornbracht fittings run throughout the kitchen.

Fully covered in Alexis Azul marble with Bianco Dolomiti accents, the master bath features a stepped ceiling and Axor designer fittings and accessories by Patricia Urquiola. A five fixture master bathroom with a polished metal-framed glass door encloses the marble mosaic tiled shower from the separate water closet (toto electric toilets installed). The soaking tub is the brand new Kholer "Bubble Massage" air bath model also surrounded in Alexis Azul marble. The Bianco Dolomiti countertops have bevel-edge detail, white glass fronts and recessed medicine cabinetry with recessed lighting.

In conjunction with the high ceilings, both of the bedrooms are generously proportioned with a ton of closet space. The second bathroom serves both the secondary bathroom and also guests in the apartment, as it is strategically placed as an attachment to both the second bedroom and close to the entryway of the apartment.

Additional residence features are 24 hours doorman, concierge, stroller valet, drawing room, indoor pool and sauna, fitness center, garden salon, and the sound lounge designed by Lenny Kravitz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 95th Street have any available units?
200 East 95th Street has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 95th Street have?
Some of 200 East 95th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 95th Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 95th Street have a pool?
Yes, 200 East 95th Street has a pool.
Does 200 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
