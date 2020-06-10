200 East 95th Street

Amenities

One of the few select two bedroom, two bathroom residences in the Kent, a luxury condominium crafted by award-winning architects Beyer Blinder Belle and acclaimed interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud, that features a loft-like 14" feet high ceiling. With its meticulous and practical design throughout the apartment, this is surely one of the best apartments you'll come across in your search for a home.



The gorgeous west-facing apartment features over-sized windows, the finest finishes including the brushed Silver Banks oak plank floors throughout, and great exposure to the beautiful afternoon natural light. This split bedroom layout allows for extra privacy in a generously configured two bedroom apartment.



The Kitchen finishes feature an elegant Ivory color palette. White high-gloss custom cabinetry and metal mesh accents in the upper glass doors, mountain white striato counter-top and back-splash, a full Miele appliance package, premium Dornbracht fittings run throughout the kitchen.



Fully covered in Alexis Azul marble with Bianco Dolomiti accents, the master bath features a stepped ceiling and Axor designer fittings and accessories by Patricia Urquiola. A five fixture master bathroom with a polished metal-framed glass door encloses the marble mosaic tiled shower from the separate water closet (toto electric toilets installed). The soaking tub is the brand new Kholer "Bubble Massage" air bath model also surrounded in Alexis Azul marble. The Bianco Dolomiti countertops have bevel-edge detail, white glass fronts and recessed medicine cabinetry with recessed lighting.



In conjunction with the high ceilings, both of the bedrooms are generously proportioned with a ton of closet space. The second bathroom serves both the secondary bathroom and also guests in the apartment, as it is strategically placed as an attachment to both the second bedroom and close to the entryway of the apartment.



Additional residence features are 24 hours doorman, concierge, stroller valet, drawing room, indoor pool and sauna, fitness center, garden salon, and the sound lounge designed by Lenny Kravitz.