20 Renwick Street

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live in a gorgeous pre-war Tribeca condominium. The 4 floors walk-up is definitely worth the smart design of this renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with high ceilings, bamboo floors, and lots of natural light thanks to east, west, and southern exposures. The gracious living room features exposed brick and a decorative fireplace and includes Apple TV with Bose surround sound. The open kitchen features a dazzling skylight, Ceaserstone countertops, and Bosch appliances including a wine cooler. Inside the spacious master bedroom, you'll find a windowed ensuite bathroom, while the second bedroom has plenty of space for a second bed or a desk. This lovely home also includes a washer and dryer and 4 zone radiant heat.



20 Renwick is located where West Village, Tribeca, and Soho meet, putting you in the center of some of the best restaurants, shopping, and cultural attractions in the entire city. It features a beautiful, furnished roof deck with a grilling station that is just one flight up from your new home!



