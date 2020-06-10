All apartments in New York
20 Renwick Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

20 Renwick Street

20 Renwick Street · (646) 753-2902
Location

20 Renwick Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
FOR VIDEOS AND PHOTOS WITH FURNITURE PLEASE INQUIRE!

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live in a gorgeous pre-war Tribeca condominium. The 4 floors walk-up is definitely worth the smart design of this renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with high ceilings, bamboo floors, and lots of natural light thanks to east, west, and southern exposures. The gracious living room features exposed brick and a decorative fireplace and includes Apple TV with Bose surround sound. The open kitchen features a dazzling skylight, Ceaserstone countertops, and Bosch appliances including a wine cooler. Inside the spacious master bedroom, you'll find a windowed ensuite bathroom, while the second bedroom has plenty of space for a second bed or a desk. This lovely home also includes a washer and dryer and 4 zone radiant heat.

20 Renwick is located where West Village, Tribeca, and Soho meet, putting you in the center of some of the best restaurants, shopping, and cultural attractions in the entire city. It features a beautiful, furnished roof deck with a grilling station that is just one flight up from your new home!

- Queen sized bedrooms
- Exposed brick w/ decorative fireplace
- Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
- W/D in unit
- High ceilings
- Easy access to the rooftop w/ a grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Renwick Street have any available units?
20 Renwick Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Renwick Street have?
Some of 20 Renwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Renwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Renwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Renwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Renwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 Renwick Street offer parking?
No, 20 Renwick Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Renwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Renwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Renwick Street have a pool?
No, 20 Renwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Renwick Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Renwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Renwick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Renwick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
