2 Park Place

Amenities
Live in the first rental unit ever available at Woolworth.This sprawling, never-lived-in, two-bedroom, two- and a half-bath home offers 2,548 square feet of living space and north, west, and south exposures with city and river views. This luxury, brand-new residence features an oversized eat-in kitchen, ceilings approximately 11 high, and oak herringbone floors throughout the apartment.The sun-flooded professional kitchen has been outfitted with custom Dada cabinetry crafted by the Molteni Group, Calacatta Caldia marble countertops, and Dornbracht fixtures. A full suite of Miele appliances, including a wine fridge and dishwasher, completes this stunning kitchen. The oversized corner master suite features an 89x 99 walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a steam shower, freestanding Porcelanosa soaking tub, dual vanity with Dornbracht platinum-finish fixtures, Nanz nickel hardware, and Calacatta Caldia radiant heat floors.Life at The Woolworth Tower Residences offers a club-like intimacy with only two residences on this floor, while surrounded by world-class restaurants, hotels, and shopping. The building offers white-glove service and amenities that include the Gilbert Lounge, pool, fitness studio, wine cellar and tasting room, bike room, and onsite parking.