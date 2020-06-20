All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

2 Park Place

2 Park Pl · (212) 508-7193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Park Pl, New York, NY 10279
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32B · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Live in the first rental unit ever available at Woolworth.This sprawling, never-lived-in, two-bedroom, two- and a half-bath home offers 2,548 square feet of living space and north, west, and south exposures with city and river views. This luxury, brand-new residence features an oversized eat-in kitchen, ceilings approximately 11 high, and oak herringbone floors throughout the apartment.The sun-flooded professional kitchen has been outfitted with custom Dada cabinetry crafted by the Molteni Group, Calacatta Caldia marble countertops, and Dornbracht fixtures. A full suite of Miele appliances, including a wine fridge and dishwasher, completes this stunning kitchen. The oversized corner master suite features an 89x 99 walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a steam shower, freestanding Porcelanosa soaking tub, dual vanity with Dornbracht platinum-finish fixtures, Nanz nickel hardware, and Calacatta Caldia radiant heat floors.Life at The Woolworth Tower Residences offers a club-like intimacy with only two residences on this floor, while surrounded by world-class restaurants, hotels, and shopping. The building offers white-glove service and amenities that include the Gilbert Lounge, pool, fitness studio, wine cellar and tasting room, bike room, and onsite parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Park Place have any available units?
2 Park Place has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Park Place have?
Some of 2 Park Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
2 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 2 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 2 Park Place does offer parking.
Does 2 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 2 Park Place has a pool.
Does 2 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 2 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
