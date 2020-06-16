All apartments in New York
New York, NY
1991 Broadway
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:39 AM

1991 Broadway

1991 Broadway · (716) 930-5802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1991 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 22-B · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** No-Fee Luxury - Upper West Side * Expansive, 1BD/1BA Corner Unit with Private Balcony, Tall Ceilings and Oversized Windows, South-Eastern Exposure, Integrated Appliances including D/W, Ample Custom Closets, and Hardwood Floors Throughout in a Full-Service Condo with 24hr Doorman, Elevator, Laundry in Building, and Live-In Super **

Welcome home to Bel Canto! This stunning home offers an expansive, open layout with tall ceilings, sprawling hardwood floors, generous chef's kitchen, as well as a king-size, corner bedroom with custom closets. The beautiful chef's kitchen features ample cherry-wood cabinetry, glistening premium counters, and integrated appliances, as well as a built-in desk area - perfect for creating your separate home-office nook with plenty of thinking room! The kitchen overlooks the massing living room, which boasts a full wall of windows, plenty of room for separate living and dining areas, as well as access to your own private balcony. The beautifully tiled bathroom features vanity lighting, plenty of mirrored vanity storage, pedestal sink, and a deep-soaking tub.

As if that isn't enough, each floor spans just three private residences, offering added privacy, and all residents of Bel Canto Condominium benefit from 24-hour doorman, on-site superintendent, and a central laundry room on the lower level.

Conveniently located just minutes from landmarks, such as Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and the 1/2/3/A/B/C/D at 66th Street, 72nd Street, and 59th Street.,***Doorman, Balcony, City Views, and Prime Lincoln Square Location***
Come see this high-floor 1 bedroom home in the heart of Lincoln Square! This corner unit features a sun-soaked living room with eastern and southern exposure with wide open city views and a private balcony. It is the perfect size for a large L-shaped couch, chairs, end tables, and entertainment with room to spare to a dining table. The open, California kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, tons or counter space, and breakfast bar with plenty of space for up to 4 seats. A spacious king-size bedroom faces east and sports an enormous closet.

The Bel Canto Condominium is a luxury condominium building with a full-time doorman, laundry facilities, and on-site superintendent. Perfectly located at Broadway and 67th St, there is convenient access to 1/2/3 and C/D trains plus several bus lines. This location is filled with entertainment and retail. The Apple Store, Trader Joes, Equinox Sport Club, Central Park, Riverside Park, Lincoln Center, and Julliard only scratch the surface of what the neighborhood has to offer.

Guarantors and shares are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1991 Broadway have any available units?
1991 Broadway has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1991 Broadway have?
Some of 1991 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1991 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1991 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1991 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1991 Broadway offer parking?
No, 1991 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1991 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1991 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1991 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1991 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1991 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1991 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
