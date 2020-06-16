1991 Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** No-Fee Luxury - Upper West Side * Expansive, 1BD/1BA Corner Unit with Private Balcony, Tall Ceilings and Oversized Windows, South-Eastern Exposure, Integrated Appliances including D/W, Ample Custom Closets, and Hardwood Floors Throughout in a Full-Service Condo with 24hr Doorman, Elevator, Laundry in Building, and Live-In Super **



Welcome home to Bel Canto! This stunning home offers an expansive, open layout with tall ceilings, sprawling hardwood floors, generous chef's kitchen, as well as a king-size, corner bedroom with custom closets. The beautiful chef's kitchen features ample cherry-wood cabinetry, glistening premium counters, and integrated appliances, as well as a built-in desk area - perfect for creating your separate home-office nook with plenty of thinking room! The kitchen overlooks the massing living room, which boasts a full wall of windows, plenty of room for separate living and dining areas, as well as access to your own private balcony. The beautifully tiled bathroom features vanity lighting, plenty of mirrored vanity storage, pedestal sink, and a deep-soaking tub.



As if that isn't enough, each floor spans just three private residences, offering added privacy, and all residents of Bel Canto Condominium benefit from 24-hour doorman, on-site superintendent, and a central laundry room on the lower level.



Conveniently located just minutes from landmarks, such as Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and the 1/2/3/A/B/C/D at 66th Street, 72nd Street, and 59th Street.,***Doorman, Balcony, City Views, and Prime Lincoln Square Location***

Come see this high-floor 1 bedroom home in the heart of Lincoln Square! This corner unit features a sun-soaked living room with eastern and southern exposure with wide open city views and a private balcony. It is the perfect size for a large L-shaped couch, chairs, end tables, and entertainment with room to spare to a dining table. The open, California kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, tons or counter space, and breakfast bar with plenty of space for up to 4 seats. A spacious king-size bedroom faces east and sports an enormous closet.



The Bel Canto Condominium is a luxury condominium building with a full-time doorman, laundry facilities, and on-site superintendent. Perfectly located at Broadway and 67th St, there is convenient access to 1/2/3 and C/D trains plus several bus lines. This location is filled with entertainment and retail. The Apple Store, Trader Joes, Equinox Sport Club, Central Park, Riverside Park, Lincoln Center, and Julliard only scratch the surface of what the neighborhood has to offer.



Guarantors and shares are welcome!