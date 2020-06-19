All apartments in New York
199 East 76th Street

199 East 76th Street · (914) 874-7827
Location

199 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sunny Prime Upper East Side renovated Alcove Studio/Convertible 1 bedroom with Washer/Dryer. Apartment features top-of-the-line renovations throughout, gorgeous hardwood flooring, over-sized modern bath, an in-unit all-in-one Washer/Dryer, high ceilings, large sunny South facing windows letting in light all day, versatile living/dining room with massive separate eat-in kitchen outfitted with modern stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and plenty of counter and storage space. Just one flight walk-up to the second floor. Pets are welcome (dogs under 15 pounds). Guarantors and shares are accepted! This beautiful prewar building, on one of the neighborhoods loveliest and most convenient blocks, offers a prime location and spacious living quarters (approx. 600 sf). The 6 line is on 77th and Lexington right around the corner! Agata and Valentina, Fairway Market, and DAgostinos within immediate distance away. Call to schedule a virtual tour!**April incentive** No Fee and half month FREE on 15 month lease. KW240907

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 East 76th Street have any available units?
199 East 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 East 76th Street have?
Some of 199 East 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
199 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 199 East 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 199 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 199 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 199 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 East 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 199 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 199 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 199 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 199 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 East 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
