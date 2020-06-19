199 East 76th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Sunny Prime Upper East Side renovated Alcove Studio/Convertible 1 bedroom with Washer/Dryer. Apartment features top-of-the-line renovations throughout, gorgeous hardwood flooring, over-sized modern bath, an in-unit all-in-one Washer/Dryer, high ceilings, large sunny South facing windows letting in light all day, versatile living/dining room with massive separate eat-in kitchen outfitted with modern stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and plenty of counter and storage space. Just one flight walk-up to the second floor. Pets are welcome (dogs under 15 pounds). Guarantors and shares are accepted! This beautiful prewar building, on one of the neighborhoods loveliest and most convenient blocks, offers a prime location and spacious living quarters (approx. 600 sf). The 6 line is on 77th and Lexington right around the corner! Agata and Valentina, Fairway Market, and DAgostinos within immediate distance away. Call to schedule a virtual tour!**April incentive** No Fee and half month FREE on 15 month lease. KW240907