Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

19 Perry Street

19 Perry Street · (212) 941-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit PARLOR · Avail. now

$4,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Located on arguably one of the most beautiful tree lined streets in the West Village, PERRY STREET. Standing at approximately 950-sqft, this incredible full-floor parlor home with original pre-war details including a deco fire place, archways, ornate moldings, and so much more. This charming one bedroom has 11-foot high ceilings, original hardwood floors, oversized windows, and a gorgeous Decorative Fireplace. There is a separate windowed kitchen, double doors leading to the master, nice bathroom w/ soaking tub, and great LR for entertaining.Ideally locate in the heart of the West Village, 19 Perry Street is at the center of the neighborhood's best restaurants, bars and shopping the City has to offer.Seeing is believing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Perry Street have any available units?
19 Perry Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 19 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 19 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 19 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 19 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Perry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Perry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
