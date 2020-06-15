Amenities

Located on arguably one of the most beautiful tree lined streets in the West Village, PERRY STREET. Standing at approximately 950-sqft, this incredible full-floor parlor home with original pre-war details including a deco fire place, archways, ornate moldings, and so much more. This charming one bedroom has 11-foot high ceilings, original hardwood floors, oversized windows, and a gorgeous Decorative Fireplace. There is a separate windowed kitchen, double doors leading to the master, nice bathroom w/ soaking tub, and great LR for entertaining.Ideally locate in the heart of the West Village, 19 Perry Street is at the center of the neighborhood's best restaurants, bars and shopping the City has to offer.Seeing is believing!!