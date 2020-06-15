All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

181 East 90th Street

181 E 90th St · (212) 605-9287
Location

181 E 90th St, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH31B · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
This spectacular penthouse sits atop the Metropolitan, Carnegie Hills iconic Philip Johnson-designed condominium. Located on the 31st floor, this 2,500 square-foot, three bed, three bath home with private terrace has sweeping views of the City from every room. A gracious entry foyer leads into a dramatic living room with 105 ceilings. Fourteen wrap-around windows flood the room with light and give breathtaking views over Central Park, the reservoir and as far as Long Island and New Jersey. Off the living room is a functionally-designed eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, center-island and a washer/dryer. The 550 square-foot planted terrace is a Zen garden in the sky, facing north, west and east. It can be accessed from the living room as well as the master bedroom.The master bedroom suite has a marble bathroom with dual sinks, infinity soaking tub and a separate spa shower. Huge wrap-around windows, access to the terrace and two walk-in closets complete this luxurious suite. Two more large bedrooms with full baths and ample closets are located in this wing of the apartment.The Metropolitan is one of the most prestigious condominiums in Carnegie Hill. It is an intimate and meticulously maintained building with white-glove service. Building amenities include doorman, concierge, fitness center, playroom and laundry room. Carnegie Hill is a quiet and beautiful tree lined Upper East Side neighborhood, marked by the Central Park reservoir, charming shops and restaurants and cultural institutions including the Guggenheim Museum and the 92nd Street Y. Immediate occupancy. Available partially furnished. Pets allowed. Also available for purchase - Web ID 5971467.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 East 90th Street have any available units?
181 East 90th Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 East 90th Street have?
Some of 181 East 90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 East 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 East 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 181 East 90th Street offer parking?
No, 181 East 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 181 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 East 90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 181 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 181 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 East 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
