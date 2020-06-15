181 East 90th Street

Amenities

This spectacular penthouse sits atop the Metropolitan, Carnegie Hills iconic Philip Johnson-designed condominium. Located on the 31st floor, this 2,500 square-foot, three bed, three bath home with private terrace has sweeping views of the City from every room. A gracious entry foyer leads into a dramatic living room with 105 ceilings. Fourteen wrap-around windows flood the room with light and give breathtaking views over Central Park, the reservoir and as far as Long Island and New Jersey. Off the living room is a functionally-designed eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, center-island and a washer/dryer. The 550 square-foot planted terrace is a Zen garden in the sky, facing north, west and east. It can be accessed from the living room as well as the master bedroom.The master bedroom suite has a marble bathroom with dual sinks, infinity soaking tub and a separate spa shower. Huge wrap-around windows, access to the terrace and two walk-in closets complete this luxurious suite. Two more large bedrooms with full baths and ample closets are located in this wing of the apartment.The Metropolitan is one of the most prestigious condominiums in Carnegie Hill. It is an intimate and meticulously maintained building with white-glove service. Building amenities include doorman, concierge, fitness center, playroom and laundry room. Carnegie Hill is a quiet and beautiful tree lined Upper East Side neighborhood, marked by the Central Park reservoir, charming shops and restaurants and cultural institutions including the Guggenheim Museum and the 92nd Street Y. Immediate occupancy. Available partially furnished. Pets allowed. Also available for purchase - Web ID 5971467.