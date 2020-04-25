18 West 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please inquire if you would like to view our 3D tour.



Are you ready for gilded-age grandeur? This gorgeous parlor floor duplex in a wonderful townhouse on a tree-lined block, just off Central Park West, will knock your socks off!. The original details include soaring ceilings, beautifuI floors, restored woodwork and a columned living room with marble fireplace and bronze wall fixtures, the quality of which is rarely found in a rental. There is a fine oak paneled formal dining room, a windowed chef's kitchen with a private outdoor deck, and a main floor powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, one with an attached dressing room or study, and each containing a full bath.



Other special features are central air conditioning, a dedicated heating plant and a washer/dryer on the bedroom level. There are four fireplaces, of which two are wood-burning (one can be used any time and the other occasionally).



This home is currently set-up as a two bedroom, but can/will be converted to a three bedroom by the owner upon mutual agreement.



If location and architectural beauty and outdoor space are important to you, you must see this extraordinary home. Available July 1 on a 2-year lease, longer term possible. Sorry, pets are not permitted.