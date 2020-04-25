All apartments in New York
18 West 85th Street

18 West 85th Street · (212) 666-1600 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Please inquire if you would like to view our 3D tour.

Are you ready for gilded-age grandeur? This gorgeous parlor floor duplex in a wonderful townhouse on a tree-lined block, just off Central Park West, will knock your socks off!. The original details include soaring ceilings, beautifuI floors, restored woodwork and a columned living room with marble fireplace and bronze wall fixtures, the quality of which is rarely found in a rental. There is a fine oak paneled formal dining room, a windowed chef's kitchen with a private outdoor deck, and a main floor powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, one with an attached dressing room or study, and each containing a full bath.

Other special features are central air conditioning, a dedicated heating plant and a washer/dryer on the bedroom level. There are four fireplaces, of which two are wood-burning (one can be used any time and the other occasionally).

This home is currently set-up as a two bedroom, but can/will be converted to a three bedroom by the owner upon mutual agreement.

If location and architectural beauty and outdoor space are important to you, you must see this extraordinary home. Available July 1 on a 2-year lease, longer term possible. Sorry, pets are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 West 85th Street have any available units?
18 West 85th Street has a unit available for $8,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 West 85th Street have?
Some of 18 West 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 West 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 18 West 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 18 West 85th Street does offer parking.
Does 18 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 West 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 18 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 18 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
