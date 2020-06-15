179 Franklin Street

Amenities

recently renovated elevator clubhouse

Rare opportunity to occupy a full floor of this boutique loft building on lovely Franklin Street. Enjoy south and north exposures, approx. 11' ceilings, exposed brick walls, wood beamed ceilings and original loft details.



The floor is currently set up as an event space with an open layout, several seating areas and bar/lounge. There is a fully operational prep kitchen and two renovated bathrooms that are private to the floor. A freight elevator is also available.



Space is offered "as is" for immediate possession. Owner will consider short and long term rentals.



Close to the 1/2/3 trains, Greenwich Hotel and located in the absolute prime part of TriBeCa.