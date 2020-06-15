All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

179 Franklin Street

179 Franklin Street · (212) 452-4495
Location

179 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$23,760

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
Rare opportunity to occupy a full floor of this boutique loft building on lovely Franklin Street. Enjoy south and north exposures, approx. 11' ceilings, exposed brick walls, wood beamed ceilings and original loft details.

The floor is currently set up as an event space with an open layout, several seating areas and bar/lounge. There is a fully operational prep kitchen and two renovated bathrooms that are private to the floor. A freight elevator is also available.

Space is offered "as is" for immediate possession. Owner will consider short and long term rentals.

Close to the 1/2/3 trains, Greenwich Hotel and located in the absolute prime part of TriBeCa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Franklin Street have any available units?
179 Franklin Street has a unit available for $23,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 179 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
179 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 179 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 179 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 179 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 179 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 179 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 179 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 179 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
