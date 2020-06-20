170 w 25 Street

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This large 1 bedroom has a great layout. Separate kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, stylish backsplash. Great natural light, corner unit. Hardwood floors. The apartment is bright, and spacious with windows all around. great closet space. The building is paces from several subway and bus options. Prime Chelsea location nearby eateries and shopping. Close proximity to Whole Foods, Chelsea Piers, the Meatpacking District, Highline Park, great movie theaters, Art Galleries, and so much more...