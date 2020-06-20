All apartments in New York
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:39 PM

170 w 25 Street

170 West 25th Street · (646) 723-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This large 1 bedroom has a great layout. Separate kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, stylish backsplash. Great natural light, corner unit. Hardwood floors. The apartment is bright, and spacious with windows all around. great closet space. The building is paces from several subway and bus options. Prime Chelsea location nearby eateries and shopping. Close proximity to Whole Foods, Chelsea Piers, the Meatpacking District, Highline Park, great movie theaters, Art Galleries, and so much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 w 25 Street have any available units?
170 w 25 Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 170 w 25 Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 w 25 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 w 25 Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 w 25 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 170 w 25 Street offer parking?
No, 170 w 25 Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 w 25 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 w 25 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 w 25 Street have a pool?
No, 170 w 25 Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 w 25 Street have accessible units?
No, 170 w 25 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 w 25 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 w 25 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 w 25 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 w 25 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
