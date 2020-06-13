17 West 125th Street

Amenities

2 BEDROOM IN PRIME LOCATION! Affordability and location are a few of the first words that come to mind with this brand new renovated two bedroom, one bathroom home. The apartment features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, white quartz counter tops, and an on-trend kitchen and bathroom design. The coveted exposed brick is a gorgeous feature in this unit. Your new home is near everything! Whole Foods is half block away, Bed Bath and Beyond, Cafes, Bars and restaurants are next door. Subway 2, 3 lines are half a block away and Metro North and 4,5,6 to the east. The unit is ready for immediate move-in.