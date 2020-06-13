All apartments in New York
Find more places like 17 West 125th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
17 West 125th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

17 West 125th Street

17 West 125th Street · (212) 381-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM IN PRIME LOCATION! Affordability and location are a few of the first words that come to mind with this brand new renovated two bedroom, one bathroom home. The apartment features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, white quartz counter tops, and an on-trend kitchen and bathroom design. The coveted exposed brick is a gorgeous feature in this unit. Your new home is near everything! Whole Foods is half block away, Bed Bath and Beyond, Cafes, Bars and restaurants are next door. Subway 2, 3 lines are half a block away and Metro North and 4,5,6 to the east. The unit is ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 West 125th Street have any available units?
17 West 125th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 17 West 125th Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 West 125th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 West 125th Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 West 125th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 17 West 125th Street offer parking?
No, 17 West 125th Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 West 125th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 West 125th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 West 125th Street have a pool?
No, 17 West 125th Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 West 125th Street have accessible units?
No, 17 West 125th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 West 125th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 West 125th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 West 125th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 West 125th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17 West 125th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity