165 Ludlow St

165 Ludlow Street, Apartment 1C- between Houston and Stanton Street



NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM - GREAT NATURAL LIGHT - PRIME LES LOCATION!



*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Apartment Details:

-Queen Size Bedroom with West Facing Windows

-2 Sets of Double Door Closets with Built-In Shelves

-Opaque Sliding Doors Partition

-Renovated Galley Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher

-Newly Renovated Bathroom with Marble Tiling, Stall Shower and Sink Vanity

-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors

-Recessed and Overhead Lighting



Building Details:

-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance

-Pay Rent Online!

-Video Intercom System

-Local Super

-Responsive Management

-Online Maintenance System

-Heat and Hot Water Included



Neighborhood Features:

-Some of the best Restaurant, Bars and Art Galleries in NYC (Katz Deli, Russ and Daughters, Essex Market)

-Equinox Fitness Center around the corner

-Famous Essex Crossing 3 blocks away

-Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15



Please Note:



- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the layout of the apartment and the renovations.



- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 1 year lease term for an immediate move in only. Gross Rent = $2,495.00