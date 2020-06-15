All apartments in New York
New York, NY
165 Ludlow St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

165 Ludlow St

165 Ludlow Street · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$2,287

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
e-payments
lobby
online portal
165 Ludlow Street, Apartment 1C- between Houston and Stanton Street

NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM - GREAT NATURAL LIGHT - PRIME LES LOCATION!

*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Apartment Details:
-Queen Size Bedroom with West Facing Windows
-2 Sets of Double Door Closets with Built-In Shelves
-Opaque Sliding Doors Partition
-Renovated Galley Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher
-Newly Renovated Bathroom with Marble Tiling, Stall Shower and Sink Vanity
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting

Building Details:
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance
-Pay Rent Online!
-Video Intercom System
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Online Maintenance System
-Heat and Hot Water Included

Neighborhood Features:
-Some of the best Restaurant, Bars and Art Galleries in NYC (Katz Deli, Russ and Daughters, Essex Market)
-Equinox Fitness Center around the corner
-Famous Essex Crossing 3 blocks away
-Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15

Please Note:

- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the layout of the apartment and the renovations.

- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 1 year lease term for an immediate move in only. Gross Rent = $2,495.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Ludlow St have any available units?
165 Ludlow St has a unit available for $2,287 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Ludlow St have?
Some of 165 Ludlow St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Ludlow St currently offering any rent specials?
165 Ludlow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Ludlow St pet-friendly?
No, 165 Ludlow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 165 Ludlow St offer parking?
No, 165 Ludlow St does not offer parking.
Does 165 Ludlow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Ludlow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Ludlow St have a pool?
No, 165 Ludlow St does not have a pool.
Does 165 Ludlow St have accessible units?
No, 165 Ludlow St does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Ludlow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Ludlow St has units with dishwashers.
