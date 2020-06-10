All apartments in New York
161 East 61st Street

161 East 61st Street · (212) 444-7811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE Listing.CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR and be delighted.FURNISHED/ OR UNFURNISHED FULLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM, 4TH FLOOR OF A TOWNHOUSE.Calling all Fashionista's to this newly renovated 1 bedroom. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live in a stunning Upper East Side Townhouse fashioned after Coco Chanel's home in Paris. You seriously do not want to miss this one, the apartment is unique to the market. Located on a wide beautiful tree-lined Upper East Side block.This is a fourth floor fully renovated 1-bedroom and 1 bathroom.Should you want the apartment furnished you will find in the bedroom a queen size bed with mattress and mattress pad, a dresser and a bedside table and a flat screen TV, as well as a standing lamp. There is a big step-in closet with amazing amount of hanging and shelf space.In the fully renovated 1-bath you will find a large linen cabinet with many shelves.In the fully renovated kitchen you will find all the dishes you need as well as flatware and a generous supply of additional appliances.The living/dining room with generous open space, high ceilings and a not for use fireplace has a couch with matching side chair, a coffee table, and arch lamp with marble base, a credenza with a flat screen TV (# 2 TV) and a dining table with 4 chairs as well as a tall book shelf.The apartment combines old world elegance with new contemporary renovation.Southern light exposure.A washer/dryer is located in the basement.A short stroll to Central Park and all the park has to offer. Located by the 59th Street subway station and the new Second Avenue station, where you can access the N/Q/R, 4/5/6 or F lines.No pets allowed in this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 East 61st Street have any available units?
161 East 61st Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 East 61st Street have?
Some of 161 East 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 161 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 161 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 161 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 161 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 East 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 161 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 161 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
