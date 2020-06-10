161 East 61st Street

Amenities

NO FEE Listing.CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR and be delighted.FURNISHED/ OR UNFURNISHED FULLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM, 4TH FLOOR OF A TOWNHOUSE.Calling all Fashionista's to this newly renovated 1 bedroom. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live in a stunning Upper East Side Townhouse fashioned after Coco Chanel's home in Paris. You seriously do not want to miss this one, the apartment is unique to the market. Located on a wide beautiful tree-lined Upper East Side block.This is a fourth floor fully renovated 1-bedroom and 1 bathroom.Should you want the apartment furnished you will find in the bedroom a queen size bed with mattress and mattress pad, a dresser and a bedside table and a flat screen TV, as well as a standing lamp. There is a big step-in closet with amazing amount of hanging and shelf space.In the fully renovated 1-bath you will find a large linen cabinet with many shelves.In the fully renovated kitchen you will find all the dishes you need as well as flatware and a generous supply of additional appliances.The living/dining room with generous open space, high ceilings and a not for use fireplace has a couch with matching side chair, a coffee table, and arch lamp with marble base, a credenza with a flat screen TV (# 2 TV) and a dining table with 4 chairs as well as a tall book shelf.The apartment combines old world elegance with new contemporary renovation.Southern light exposure.A washer/dryer is located in the basement.A short stroll to Central Park and all the park has to offer. Located by the 59th Street subway station and the new Second Avenue station, where you can access the N/Q/R, 4/5/6 or F lines.No pets allowed in this apartment.