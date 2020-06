Amenities

Residence 601 is a bright studio with oversized windows. Apartment features hardwood floors, 2 large closets and an open kitchen with island and steel appliances. Located in the heart of Chelsea on West 22nd Street between 6th and 7th Avenue. Near all major transportation and just 1 block from Whole Foods and Trader Joes. This elevator building has a live-in super, roof deck and laundry room. Available for June 1st. Photos are of a similar unit with the reverse floor plan.