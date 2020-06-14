160 East 22nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury high floor 833 SF one bedroom in prime Gramercy for rent. This apartment features floor to ceiling windows, open city views facing east, beautiful 5-inch white oak floors throughout, open stainless chef's kitchen that has been outfitted with top of the line Sub-Zero and Miele appliances including a 15 bottle wine chiller and a high efficiency Bosch Washer/Dryer. The bathroom offers stone finishing with a soaking tub and a rain shower.