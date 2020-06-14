All apartments in New York
Find more places like 160 East 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
160 East 22nd Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

160 East 22nd Street

160 East 22nd Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

160 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-D · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury high floor 833 SF one bedroom in prime Gramercy for rent. This apartment features floor to ceiling windows, open city views facing east, beautiful 5-inch white oak floors throughout, open stainless chef's kitchen that has been outfitted with top of the line Sub-Zero and Miele appliances including a 15 bottle wine chiller and a high efficiency Bosch Washer/Dryer. The bathroom offers stone finishing with a soaking tub and a rain shower.,Luxury high floor 833 SF one bedroom in prime Gramercy for rent. This apartment features floor to ceiling windows, open city views facing east, beautiful 5-inch white oak floors throughout, open stainless chef's kitchen that has been outfitted with top of the line Sub-Zero and Miele appliances including a 15 bottle wine chiller and a high efficiency Bosch Washer/Dryer. The bathroom offers stone finishing with a soaking tub and a rain shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 East 22nd Street have any available units?
160 East 22nd Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 East 22nd Street have?
Some of 160 East 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 East 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 East 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 East 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 160 East 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 East 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 160 East 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 160 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 East 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity