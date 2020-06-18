156 E 30TH ST.

Amenities

Come take a look at this beautiful, huge studio apartment in Murray Hill. The unit has shiny hardwood floors, a large closet with numerous shelves, high ceilings, a massive living space and plenty of natural light. In an alluring well maintained, elevator and laundry building located on East 30th between Lexington and 3rd Avenue. Gas, Heat and Hot Water included in the rent. Minutes from the 6 train and Grand Central Station. Trader Joes and Fairway market close by. Come see for yourself and make an appointment before it goes, call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 or email alex@rentmanhattan.comLive-in Super12 month lease, no short termCredit CheckBroker Fee RM44396