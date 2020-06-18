All apartments in New York
156 E 30TH ST.

156 East 30th Street · (347) 219-1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

156 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Come take a look at this beautiful, huge studio apartment in Murray Hill. The unit has shiny hardwood floors, a large closet with numerous shelves, high ceilings, a massive living space and plenty of natural light. In an alluring well maintained, elevator and laundry building located on East 30th between Lexington and 3rd Avenue. Gas, Heat and Hot Water included in the rent. Minutes from the 6 train and Grand Central Station. Trader Joes and Fairway market close by. Come see for yourself and make an appointment before it goes, call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 or email alex@rentmanhattan.comLive-in Super12 month lease, no short termCredit CheckBroker Fee RM44396

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 E 30TH ST. have any available units?
156 E 30TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 156 E 30TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
156 E 30TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 E 30TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 156 E 30TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 156 E 30TH ST. offer parking?
No, 156 E 30TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 156 E 30TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 E 30TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 E 30TH ST. have a pool?
No, 156 E 30TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 156 E 30TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 156 E 30TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 156 E 30TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 E 30TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 E 30TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 E 30TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
