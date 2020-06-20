All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

154 East 29th Street

154 East 29th Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
internet access
valet service
This spacious one-bedroom has great light and open views. The galley kitchen is off the large living room and leaves a large open space, large enough to flex to a two-bedroom (with pre-approved room dividers.) The kitchen has a breakfast bar, custom solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, and there is a dining nook off of the kitchen. Bathroom features imported Italian Carrera marble and tri-view medicine cabinet. In addition, this home comes with abundant closet space. A part-time doorman building, Norris10267

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 East 29th Street have any available units?
154 East 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 East 29th Street have?
Some of 154 East 29th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 East 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 East 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 East 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 East 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 154 East 29th Street offer parking?
No, 154 East 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 154 East 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 East 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 East 29th Street have a pool?
No, 154 East 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 East 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 154 East 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 East 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 East 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
